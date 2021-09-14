Kareena Kapoor slams gender wage gap in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently addressed criticism she received for demanding Rs 12 crore to play role of Sita.
The 40-year-old said, "Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it.”
She added, “I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”
As per media reports, the preparation for role would have taken at least 10 months and it would have been Kareena’s biggest films.