Kareena Kapoor slams gender wage gap in Bollywood Sakina Mehdi | September 14, 2021

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently addressed criticism she received for demanding Rs 12 crore to play role of Sita.

The 40-year-old said, "Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it.”

She added, “I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It’s not about being demanding, it’s about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing.”

As per media reports, the preparation for role would have taken at least 10 months and it would have been Kareena’s biggest films.