Jacqueline Fernandez takes fans on virtual tour of her private jet in latest video

Jacqueline Fernandez gave fans a tour of her private jet and hotel room on her Youtube channel as she headed to Dalhousie for the shoot of the film Bhoot Police.

Jacqueline was running late for her flight which was supposed to depart from the terminal at Mumbai airport.

The cast and crew boarded the flight for the first schedule of their shoot in Dalhousie.

It seemed that Jacqueline was having quite a bit of fun on sets with her co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

Recently, the actress was spotted preparing her detox diet in a video she shared as she tried shedding some pounds.



