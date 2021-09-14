‘Chhorii’: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s much awaited horror genre to hit theatres Zainab Nasir | September 14, 2021 Share





‘Chhorii’: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s much awaited horror genre to hit theatres

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film Chhorii to be released as soon as November at Amazon Prime Video and fans cannot stop gushing over the news.

The film is helmed by Vishal Furia, who made the original as well as the Hindi remake. The original film Lapachhapi was released in 2017and was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

Amazon Prime Video took to Twitter to share the important news, "The new face of horror now coming to haunt us. #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November."

Chhorii is purely a horror genre based on old societal beliefs that gave rise to stories of terror.

Nushrratt Bharuccha will be starring in the lead role.



