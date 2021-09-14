‘Bell Bottom’: Fans gush over Vaani Kapoor’s latest BTS pictures Zainab Nasir | September 14, 2021 Share

Actress Vaani Kapoor treated fans with adorable snapshots of herself from the BTS of film Bell Bottom clicked by co-star Akshay Kumar.

The film starred Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in the main roles.

Vaani took to IG and shared a picture captioning it, “Bell Bottom BTS by the one and only Akshay Kumar.”

Vaani was spotted sitting in a car dressed in a mustard deep neck flare dress paired with high leather boots.

Bell Bottom revolves around the story of a plane hijacking that took India with storm in the 1980's.

For those unversed, Vaani would be essaying the role of Akshay’s wife in the film.







