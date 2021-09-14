Nikita Rawal recalls ‘traumatic’ incident from her past: ‘I still cannot get out of this’ Zainab Nasir | September 14, 2021 Share





Nikita Rawal recalls ‘traumatic’ incident from her past: ‘I still cannot get out of this’

Actress Nikita Rawal related a painful incident from the past when she was robbed at gunpoint.

Nikita was robbed of 7 lakhs by a few men covered in a veil. At the time of the incident Nikita was at her aunt’s residence in Delhi.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Nikita said, “I still cannot get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive. I would have died if I didn’t fight it. I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself. I was home alone. It’s the most traumatic incident of my life.”

For those unversed, a police complaint has been filed and an investigation is underway.