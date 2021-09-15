Kareena Kapoor spotted holding Jeh as she leaves for vacation with Taimur, Saif Ali Khan Web Desk | September 15, 2021 Share

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are going on yet another trip with their sons Taimur, Jehangir.

On Wednesday morning, the family-of-four was spotted all masked up as they left together for the airport. Kareena had carried Jeh in his arms while Saif held Taimur's hand.

For the day, Kareena sported a denim shirt, light blue jeans and sneakers.

Saif on the other hand, wore a black half-sleeved shirt, white pants and brown shoes.

Jehangir wore a black onesie and Taimur donned a black T-shirt and cargo pants.



