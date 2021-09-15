Kareena Kapoor spotted holding Jeh as she leaves for vacation with Taimur, Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are going on yet another trip with their sons Taimur, Jehangir.
On Wednesday morning, the family-of-four was spotted all masked up as they left together for the airport. Kareena had carried Jeh in his arms while Saif held Taimur's hand.
For the day, Kareena sported a denim shirt, light blue jeans and sneakers.
Saif on the other hand, wore a black half-sleeved shirt, white pants and brown shoes.
Jehangir wore a black onesie and Taimur donned a black T-shirt and cargo pants.
Take a look: