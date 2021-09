Katrina Kaif shares her 'unusual excitement' inside supermarket: Watch clip Web Desk | September 15, 2021 Share

Katrina Kaif is sharing her 'unusual excitement' upon entering a supermarket.

The diva took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of herself roaming around in the market, glancing to different aisles.

“Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am,” Katrina captioned on her clip.







Katrina is currently busy rolling for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The duo initially shot a spell in Russian before they landed in Turkey. The team is now working in Austria.