Saif Ali Khan is 'scared' of extravagant weddings: 'I have four children' Web Desk | September 15, 2021

Saif Ali Khan is spilling the beans on his opinion around expensive weddings.

Speaking during the Kapil Sharma Show, Saif revealed that he always wanted an intimate wedding with Kareena Kapoor, surrounded only by family.

"Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai (When we were getting married, we also decided to invite only close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people)," he quipped.



Saif then shared his apprehension when it comes to expensive weddings

"Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se (I am very scared of expensive weddings),” he said. “Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I have four children, I am scared), leaving the audiences in splits.