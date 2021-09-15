Naseeruddin Shah reveals why biggest Khans of Bollywood don’t talk about issues Sakina Mehdi | September 15, 2021 Share

During an interview, Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah claimed that the Indian government funds filmmakers to make propaganda films. Moreover, he further shed light on why the biggest Khans of the film industry chose to remain silent on political issues.

The 71-year-old stated, “They [Indian filmmakers] are being encouraged by the government to make pro-government films, to make films lauding the efforts of our beloved leader. They also being financed, also promised a clean chit if they make movies which are propaganda, to put it bluntly."

The Ishqiya actor continued, "You will find the biggest guys giving in to this. In Nazi Germany also this was attempted. Filmmakers who were outstanding, world-class, were rounded up and asked to make films propagating the Nazi philosophy. The kind of big-budget films that are coming. The big ones - cannot disguise the jingoistic agenda."

While talking about the most successful Khans of Bollywood and why they don’t speak up, Shah said, “They (the Khans) are worried because of the harassment they face. They have so much to lose. It's a question of their entire establishments getting harassed.”

He added, “I don't know if the Muslim community is facing any discrimination now in the film industry. I think our contribution is far too important.”

The actor further added, “The amount of revenue you can generate makes for the amount of respect that you receive in this industry. The three Khans are still at the very top, they are unchallenged and still delivering. I have never felt any discrimination. I was advised early in my career to change my name. I kept it and I don't know that it would have made any difference."