Anil Kapoor opens up on his childhood: ‘didn’t have a car, we travelled by buses’ Sakina Mehdi | September 15, 2021 Share

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will be appearing on food show called Star vs Food, during which he recalled memories from his childhood and shared that he would travel by ‘best’ buses as his family didn’t have enough money to afford taxi.

The 64-year-old said, “I have a lot of memories from my childhood, we used to live in Chembur (Tilak Nagar). We didn't have a car, we would travel by BEST buses. Then, when our condition improved a bit, we travelled in taxis. It would be a big deal travelling in taxis.”

He added, “When we lived in Sion, there was this huge community of taxiwalas. Whenever, we needed change for ₹100, or our mother needed it, we would approach them. I have spent special moments in taxis."