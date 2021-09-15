When Sanjay Leela Bhansali got mad at Ranveer Singh for messing up Sakina Mehdi | September 15, 2021 Share

During Padmaavat’s release, an Indian publication interviewed some actors from the film and asked how director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is on set.

One of the actors said, “Indeed, he gets very angry on the sets. But this is because he needs the shot to be similar to his vision. There’s no scope for any one of us to make any mistakes.”

One of them revealed that the filmmaker once got angry at Ranveer Singh, “Many a time he not only shouted at Ranveer but even told him, ‘Tere se nahi hoga, chal ghar chalte hai’ and much more.”

The insider added, “Deepika is really focused and tries to follow director Bhansali’s instructions carefully, leaving no room for him to get angry with her.”

The actors further talked about Bhansali’s working style, “He explains everything to all of us very calmly and with heartfelt enthusiasm. But after having explained it to us several times, if someone makes a mistake, as a human being anyone will get irritated. So we feel that Bhansali, being a perfectionist, is not wrong. There is no harm in getting angry if while performing an actor repeatedly makes mistakes.”