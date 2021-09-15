Richa Chadha weighs in on being misunderstood in the industry: 'They don't get me' Zainab Nasir | September 15, 2021 Share

Richa Chadha weighs in on being misunderstood in the industry: 'They don't get me'

Actress Richa Chadha recently opened up on breaking through the clutter of repetitive work in the industry during an interview.



According to Richa, it all that comes at the cost of taking risks which most people do not understand.

In an interview with PTI, Richa said, “I have been so on the fringes of this industry, I don't think they understand me. I am always looked at like the awkward smile GIF that exists on the internet.”

They feel, "'Oh she can say what she wants to, she looks really busy, the things she is saying are empathetic but the way she is saying could seem borderline rude'. I struggle with people understanding me. But I don’t care. I can’t butter anyone up. I have the quality to offer.”

For those unversed, the movies and roles Richa opted for initially, are now considered the norms in the Bollywood industry.

She concluded, “The kind of work I have championed all my life, now everyone is doing it. People made fun of Inside Edge when it came out in 2017. They called me and said it was a demotion, that my career was over. They were condescending towards the web series format.”