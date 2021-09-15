Adnan Sami’s take on life after the pandemic: ‘It has taught me the value of human life” Zainab Nasir | September 15, 2021 Share

Adnan Sami’s take on life after the pandemic: ‘It has taught me the value of human life”

Singer Adnan Sami recently opened up about the challenges he faced during the pandemic.



Per his claim, the pandemic taught Adnan a valuable lesson and he wished it could be the same for every citizen.

For Adnan, seeing grief and death all around came to become very distressing and he is happy that he could make it out alive.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Adnan Sami said, “What the pandemic has taught us and me is the value of human life. I am just so very grateful that I am fine and my family is fine."

"I am like thank god I made it till here. Not a lot of people did. So many people left the world and that too way too young, I am happy I have made it alive till here.”

He added, “Today more than anything else I am happy to be amongst my family and my loved ones. I am also happy that my fans are alright because I consider them as my extended family."

"It is wonderful to celebrate life. I am seeing life in a very different way of now, as opposed to how I used to a couple of years ago. I have a new found respect for life and plan on living it to the fullest.”

“Today when we call each other our first instinct is to enquire about each other’s health, no matter who we speak to. we are just taking our lives for granted. This is the new norm.”