‘Producers Guild of America’: Priyanka Chopra joins league as producer

Actress Priyanka Chopra joined the organization Producers Guild of America (PGA)as a member, after getting14 producer credits to her name.
The PGA is a non-profit organisation that looks after, promotes and displays the interests of all its members who are part of the production team in films, television and the new media.
A community of 8000 members spans the whole production team.
The organisation made the announcement to Twitter and wrote, “MembershipMonday: producersguild welcomes actress, singer, and film producer Priyankachopra as a member.Ms. Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name including an executive producer credit for The White Tiger.”