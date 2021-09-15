‘Producers Guild of America’: Priyanka Chopra joins league as producer Zainab Nasir | September 15, 2021 Share





‘Producers Guild of America’: Priyanka Chopra joins league as producer

Actress Priyanka Chopra joined the organization Producers Guild of America (PGA)as a member, after getting14 producer credits to her name.



The PGA is a non-profit organisation that looks after, promotes and displays the interests of all its members who are part of the production team in films, television and the new media.

A community of 8000 members spans the whole production team.

The organisation made the announcement to Twitter and wrote, “MembershipMonday: producersguild welcomes actress, singer, and film producer Priyankachopra as a member.Ms. Chopra Jonas has 14 producer credits to her name including an executive producer credit for The White Tiger.”

For those unaware, Priyanka runs a production house, Purple Pebbles Pictures which has supported National Award-winning films like Ventilator and Paani. Priyanka has made quite a name for herself in her home country, with successful movies such as Fashion, Kaminey and Bajirao Mastani with work in several production houses.



