‘Pinch 2’: Anil Kapoor responds to trolls in 'a befitting manner' Zainab Nasir | September 16, 2021 Share

‘Pinch 2’: Anil Kapoor responds to trolls in 'a befitting manner'

Legendary actor Anil Kapoor reacted calmly to severe criticism he's recieving, regarding getting alleged plastic surgery and drinking snake blood to look young etc.

The conversation arose when, Anil was invited as a guest on Arbaaz Khan’s famous show Pinch 2 where he responded to trolls.

One fan commented, “I think he lives with a plastic surgeon.” Another also chimed in tosay, “I think he drinks snake blood.”

To all the claims Anil Kapoor responded, “Yeh genuine hai k app logon ne paise de ke (Is this genuine did you people pay them to say this).”

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor has been successful personally, professionally and financially and in regards to this he said, “I have received so much, it helps the way you look. Everybody goes through ups and downs but I have been fortunate."

"I have been blessed. I feel that one has 24 hours in a day, if you can’t take care of yourself for even one hour in a day, then what is the point.”