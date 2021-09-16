Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill goof around in rare snap: See Photo Web Desk | September 16, 2021 Share

After Sidharth Shukla's sad demise, a fan account on social media has shared a rare photo of the actor with his rumored beau Shehnaz Gill.

The photo, which was posted on Wednesday, featured Sidharth and Shahnaz being playful while they smile ear to ear.

"This one makes me cry," wrote one actor. Another added, "When I saw this pic... My heart got stuck for a minute.” A third commented, “Sidnaaz is forever in our hearts.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away this month due to cardiac arrest, leaving his friends and fans heartbroken.