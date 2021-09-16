Samantha Akkineni details over how marriage didn't hurdle in her career Zainab Nasir | September 16, 2021 Share

Actress Samantha Akkineni opened up on how her marriage surprisingly did not end up becoming an obstacle in her career although she had no hopes for having one.



Samantha altered the trend of 'married actresses have no career' in the industry.

In an interview with Hyderabad Times back in 2019, Samantha said, "When I got married, I did so with no hope of a career, because of what happened before me and all the examples of the heroines who got married and took break from their careers only to never come back. That’s what I thought would happen with me too. And honestly, I didn’t have that desire to prove anything to anybody or say that ‘I am going to change this trend. It just happened. Thankfully, marriage had no bearing on my career. My family too has been super supportive. Thanks to God and thanks to my fans, the decisions I have made have worked in my favour."

She continued by giving more insight, "I remember, the first time when I wore something revealing after marriage, I was trolled terribly and it was very, very hard. But I noticed that when I did it the second time, it was not so bad. It's all about taking that first step. I'm not going to say that I did something brave. I was scared of the repercussions and of the trolling. But at the same, I told myself that things have to change and I'm going to do as much as I can to be a part of that change.”

On the work front Samantha works predominantly for the Tamil and Telugu industries and has become the highest paid plus successful actress in the industry with her natural performances.