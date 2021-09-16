Sapna Choudhary recalls ‘bizarre’ rumours of her death Zainab Nasir | September 16, 2021 Share

Actress Sapna Choudhary revealed how upsetting it was for her family when rumours about her death circulated all around social media as she sat down for an interview.



Sapna stated that false claims and concerned calls left her family extremely distressed.

Reports claimed that the dancer turned actress died in a road accident which was not true at all.

In an interview with Leading daily, Sapna said, “It was very upsetting for my family. They did not know how to deal with it. In this profession one always encounters all kinds of rumours but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how can somebody spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person connected but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away.”

She concluded, “A singer passed away and maybe somebody confused me with that singer. It’s sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish that confusion had not happened.”