Varun Dhawan shares new photo with Natasha Dalal: 'I know I'm alive'

Indian actor Varun Dhawan is crediting wife Natasha Dalal for making him feel 'alive.'

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the actor shared an adorable photo with Natasha as the couple posed all-smiles for the camera.

"The only way I know I’m alive," he captioned alongside the post.

In the photo, Varun was spotted wearing a blue satin shirt with a beaded necklace while Natasha donned a white and beige striped dress. In the second picture, Varun is seen holding a pink drink in his hand and a hibiscus flower fitted on his ear.








