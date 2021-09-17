Priyanka Chopra’s sweet birthday message to Nick Jonas is guaranteed to warm hearts Sakina Mehdi | September 17, 2021 Share

Priyanka Chopra’s sweet birthday message to Nick Jonas is guaranteed to warm hearts

To celebrate husband Nick Jonas’ birthday on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet tribute to him on her Instagram.

The 39-year-old actor posted an adorable photo with the singer which seemed to be from his birthday bash.

Chopra wrote, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you.”





Jonas took to Instagram and shared the same loved-up picture, he wrote, “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone.”







