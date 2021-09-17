Abhay Deol on lacking star image: ‘I didn’t invest in PR machinery like all actors’ Sakina Mehdi | September 17, 2021 Share

'Abhay Deol on lacking star image: ‘I didn’t invest in PR machinery like all actors

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol sat down for an interview with a publication and shared his thoughts about receiving recognition in the film industry.

The Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara actor was asked if he received the recognition he deserved in the entertainment business, to which he responded, “People want to interview me, I get interviewed. People recognize me, they tell me they love my work. I don't feel the lack of recognition at all. If there is any lack of, it's the lack of investing in a PR machinery to keep me in the news all the time, and project a star image, which I was never interested in.”

He added, “So I do lack that star image, which I myself have to feed. Because all the stars have a PR machinery behind them that feeds into that narrative. I don't have that, and that's by choice.”