Shershaah' has changed people's impression towards my creative choices: Sidharth Malhotra' Sakina Mehdi | September 17, 2021

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra appeared in an interview with a publication and shared how success of his recently released film Shershaah has charged him up for future projects.

The 36-year-old stated, “I always wanted my work to speak for itself, for people to connect with my character and feel something. That’s the intention, the passion for filmmaking I have. ‘Shershaah’ has definitely changed people’s impression towards my creative choices and instincts.”

He went on, “It just makes it easy for me. If tomorrow, I have a creative suggestion they (the makers) will possibly consider it and give it more weight than before.”

Malhotra further added, “It gives you a great sense of validation that your instincts were not wrong. Now we can say all the decisions we made were in the correct direction. It is satisfying, emotional and I feel extremely blessed… It charges me up for future projects, that this is the level of passion and dedication that I need to put in all my films to get this kind of response.”