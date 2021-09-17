Amir Khan expresses unique love for pillows Zainab Nasir | September 17, 2021 Share





Amir Khan flaunted his love for pillows as he headed out to the city with a pillow in his hand.

In the picture Amir was spotted with a light blue coloured Tee with a sling bag around his shoulders and spectacles.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor recently made headlines after divorce with his wife Kiran Rao circulated the media.

However, Amir Khan did not pose for the paparazzi as he was busy heading somewhere.

The actor has been occupied with the shooting of his film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside famed actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in a movie get up.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.



