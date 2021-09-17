Pooja Banerjee gives insight into successful marriages: ‘It is important to give each other time’ Zainab Nasir | September 17, 2021 Share





Actress Pooja Banerjee revealed her take on her marriage dynamics with husband Sandeep and key factors of maintaining a healthy marriage.



Pooja had good tips up her sleeve which could be a source of motivation for married individuals.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Banerjee said, “Trust, love and attraction - all of these things come secondary, but if there is friendship between a couple, then they tend to share and understand everything about each other. I know Sandeep since I was in fourth standard, in fact, we were friends for the longest period of time, after which we realized we can be life partners. Ever since I know him and we started dating, my mantra was very simple - honesty and sincerity. We don’t put each other down and he never puts me in any embarrassing situation. It is same from my side too. He does not judge me too, and vice versa. The best part is that we give ample of space to each other to grow and learn by ourselves in our careers. He never forces his views onto me and neither do I.”

She further spoke up on balancing career and personal life, “I feel it is very important to give each other time as well because nowadays couples don't give each other time. So, Sandeep and I plan our schedules such that we have time for each other. Due to my tedious shooting hours, we are on different sleep cycles, but he understands me so well and does the smallest of things to help me live my life to the fullest and I help him with his. As I have been a swimmer for 14 years, I understand the fatigue he might be going through as an athlete due to his daily routine and I try to help him feel better and do my bit wherever I can. We respect each other's careers, and we support each other in our own way every day and I feel that is the key to a successful marriage.”

Pooja Banerjee has an excellent relationship with her husband and her tips can be a useful source to draw upon for many couples.