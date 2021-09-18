Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor photographed post dinner date: Watch Web Desk | September 18, 2021 Share

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted on a dinner date Friday night.

The lovebirds were captured leaving hand-in-hand from a restaurant in Mumbai. For the day, Malaika donned a white shirt and blue jean shorts. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a white bag.

Arjun on the other hand wore a black T-shirt with ‘wasted youth’ written on it. He paired it with a pair of black pants.





Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a couple of years now. The couple often shares pictures together on social media.