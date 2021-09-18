Abhishek Bachchan corrects fan who quotes his height 6'1 Web Desk | September 18, 2021 Share

Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan recently let a fan know who misquoted his height on social media.

The netizen took to the micro-blogging app and shared that she came accross an Indian restaurant in NYC where Bollywood actors were ranked based on their height.

The chart featured actor Amitabh Bachchan at 6 feet. Other actors in the list were Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit.



Sharing the photo, the fan wrote, "Bollywood restaurant in Mc Duggal Street.. NYC..I told the owner juniorbachchan is 6.1 ft.. So he said next time when they change it.. he's gonna be up top #AbhishekBachchan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan."



Replying to the user, Abhishek tweeted, "6.3 actually". He also added a smiling face emoji to his tweet.



