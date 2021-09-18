Indian actor Saif Ali Khan is dishing out daughter Sara's reaction when he once sang her a lullaby.
Speaking with host Kapil Sharma, Saif narrated a story about himself and Sara when she was a baby.
"Main gaata tha ek gaana, summertime bolke English lullaby hai aur Sara bohot choti thi uss time pe. Usne aankh kholke bola (I used to sing a song called Summertime. It's an English lullaby," Saif revealed.
"Sara was really young at that time. She opened her eyes and said), ‘abba please don’t sing.’ Tabse I can’t sing. Even the baby said don’t sing," Saif said before leaving the audience in splits.