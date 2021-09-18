Saif Ali Khan shares daughter Sara's hilarious reaction on his singing Web Desk | September 18, 2021 Share

Saif Ali Khan shares daughter Sara's hilarious reaction on his singing

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan is dishing out daughter Sara's reaction when he once sang her a lullaby.

Speaking with host Kapil Sharma, Saif narrated a story about himself and Sara when she was a baby.

"Main gaata tha ek gaana, summertime bolke English lullaby hai aur Sara bohot choti thi uss time pe. Usne aankh kholke bola (I used to sing a song called Summertime. It's an English lullaby," Saif revealed.

"Sara was really young at that time. She opened her eyes and said), ‘abba please don’t sing.’ Tabse I can’t sing. Even the baby said don’t sing," Saif said before leaving the audience in splits.