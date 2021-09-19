Salman Khan's ex talks about her friendship with the actor: 'Dosti ki hai… nibhani toh padegi' Web Desk | September 19, 2021 Share

Salman Khan's ex, Sangeeta Bijlani, is touching on her unique friendship with the actor.

Speaking in a recent interview on a leading daily, Sangeeta revealed that she is still friends with Salman, despite their split after a decade of dating.

“It’s nice to stay friends with people you’ve known forever. ‘Dosti ki hai… nibhani toh padegi (We are friends, we will have to respect the friendship),’” she said while quoting an iconic line from Salman's movie Maine Pyaar Kiya.



Sangeeta married cricketerMohammed Azharuddin but they separated in 2010.