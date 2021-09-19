Ranveer Singh has adorable response for Deepika Padukone after she enters his fan chat Web Desk | September 19, 2021 Share

Ranveer Singh is showering love for wife Deepika Padukone on his social media.

On Saturday, the actor turned to his Instagram Stories and invited fans for a series of Questions and Answers session.

While fans asked the actor his favourite song, all time favourite movie, Deepika Padukone also chimed in with an important question.

"When are you coming home?" asked Deepika to which Ranveer replied, "Khana garam karlo baby main abhi bas pohanch hi raha hun (Please get the food ready baby, I'm on my way home)."

Take a look:



