Amitabh Bachchan responds to troll who criticizes his pan masala endorsement Web Desk | September 19, 2021 Share

Amitabh Bachchan responds to troll who criticizes his pan masala endorsement

Amitabh Bachchan is clapping back at a troll who criticizes his pan masala endorsement.

In one of Bachchan's posts on social media, a fan compared him to broken artists who usually sell the product.

"Hello sir, I just one question for you. Why did you endorse a pan masala brand? Then what is the difference between you and these Tatpunjis (broke artists)"

Responding to it, Amitabh said, "If some people are getting benefits from an industry, we should not think as to 'why am I getting associated with it?' If it is an industry, then we too should think of it as our industry," he wrote.

Bachchan continued, "Now, you may think that I should not be doing it, but I get paid for it."