When Shabana Azmi gave rare insight into 36-year marriage with Javed Akhtar Sakina Mehdi | September 19, 2021

In 2016, Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi sat down for an interview with a publication and opened up about her relationship with husband Javed Akhtar.

The couple got married in 1984 and fans look up to them because of their happy marriage.

While sharing the secret behind her marriage, Azmi said, “(The secret is) that Javed and I never meet. So where’s the question of fighting? Girls come up to me saying, ‘You’re married to a man who writes such romantic songs. How romantic must he be!’ I say he doesn’t have a single romantic bone in his body.”

She added, “His logic is, if you’re a circus artiste and if you perform trapeze, do you hang upside down in your own house too? There’s nothing romantic about our relationship. But it’s based on mutual respect and friendship.”

She further added, "Javed often says, ‘Shabana is such a good friend of mine that even marriage couldn’t destroy our friendship’. We’re friends; we have the same world view. In many ways, he’s like my father. In fact our backgrounds are so similar; I often say that we could have had an arranged marriage.”