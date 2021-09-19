Meesha Shafi’s latest hairstyle draws comparison with Keanu Reeves Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 19, 2021 Share

Pakistani music sensation Meesha Shafi never fails to impress fans with her bold and gorgeous choice of fashion. Recently, the rockstar has left every one stunned with her latest hairstyle and yes! the internet is talking about it.

On Friday, the Aaya Lariye singer marked the debut of her stunning short hair look on Instagram. Leaving everyone stunned, the singer clapped back at a troll, who just compared her new look to Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves.

The Jugni singer debuted her short hair with fringes and captioned the post as, "Guys.. I chopped off my hair And the Afghan genes are not holding back."

Within hours of Shafi’s Instagram update, a female fan commented, "Giving Keanu Reeve vibes."





Responding to the comment, the Boom Boom crooner, who seems to be a fan of the Matrix’s actor herself, wrote, "not mad at this."

Take a look:





On the work front, the Dasht-e-Tanhai singer recently dropped a new single that had the internet talking, the catchy song, Hot Mango Chutney Sauce is ruling the pop charts for its amazing electro pop tune.