Alia Bhatt lashes out at concept of ‘Kanyadaan’ in new commercial Zainab Nasir | September 19, 2021 Share





Alia Bhatt lashes out at concept of ‘Kanyadaan’ in new commercial

Actress Alia Bhatt shared a new commercial where she called out the practice of ‘Kanyadaan' at weddings.



In the advertisement, Alia Bhatt is posing as a bride in her mandap with her husband to be. She mentioned each and every member of her family, grandmother, father, mother and their love for her.

In her internal monologue, Alia raised an important question, “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only Kanyadaan?”

However, Alia’s fans loved the ad and the modern day concept it promulgated.

One fan said, “Love the concept. Actually this is a more beautiful ad and whatever lines Alia has said are true. Every girl has felt this once in her life. Every girl will feel good after listening and watching this ad and we will try that this happens in reality too.”

Alia has been associated with the bridal wear brand for two years now and fans follow the brand avidly making her videos go viral.







