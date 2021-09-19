Soha Ali Khan posts glimpses from ‘cheerful’ Sunday at Pataudi Palace Zainab Nasir | September 19, 2021 Share





Soha Ali Khan posts glimpses from ‘cheerful’ Sunday at Pataudi Palace

Actress Soha Ali Khan shared a selfie on Sunday from Pataudi Palace as she enjoyed nature.

The strict lockdown had prevented the star family from visiting Pataudi Palace, their ancestral home.

Soha was clad in a purple tracksuit paired with sports shoes which showcased that she probably completed her workout session as she sat in the lawns of the huge palace.

She took to IG, posted the picture with the background of the pool and wrote, "Pataudi," along with a purple heart emoji.

On the personal front, Soha Ali Khan is the sister of Saif Ali Khan and has numerous projects lined up in her kitty.







