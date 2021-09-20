Salman Khan to be paid Rs 350 crore for hosting ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 20, 2021 Share

Bollywood Dabangg Khan, superstar Salman Khan is all set to host the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss season 15 and this time, the actor will receive a whopping amount of paycheck to host the show.

The Wanted star, who will reportedly become one of the most-highest paid TV hosts in the country, will receive a staggering amount of 350 crores to host the season 15 of the popular reality TV show, according to media reports.

As per the Indian media reported, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor, who is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, will be paid 350 crores for hosting of the reality show for 14 weeks.





The Bigg Boss 15 is scheduled to start in October this year.

Khan has been hosting the show for the past 11 seasons and he has been the highest paid host in the history of the show. He reportedly charged 20 crores per episode for season 14.

Meanwhile, Khan and Dhoom 3 starlet are currently in Austria for the shooting of the upcoming third installment of Tiger franchise and will fly back to Mumbai on September 25, 2021.

They arrived in Austria after completing their shooting in Russia and Turkey.