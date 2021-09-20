Neha Kakkar discloses parents’ back in singing despite societal opposition Zainab Nasir | September 20, 2021 Share

Neha Kakkar discloses parents’ back in singing despite societal opposition

Singer Neha Kakkar revealed her journey to success and how her parents were taunted in the process.



The show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been entertaining the audience and the judges with the contestant’s superb performances but it was Anshika’s dance that led Neha to open up on the troubles she faced on the way to success.

Neha related that her parents were mocked for making the girls in the family sing.

In a chat with IANS, Neha said, "Our family used to live in Rishikesh and I was very small, may be four years old, when I started singing. My sister started before me. Currently, Rishikesh has become a lot more advanced, but earlier everyone used to taunt my parents saying 'you make your daughters sing... what kind of a father is he'?”

With regards to her parents, Neha added, "But my father worked hard and made sure that the talent his daughters had came out in front of the whole world. We started singing in 'jagrans' and though people found it very difficult to accept the fact that girls are singing, we always had immense support from our parents.”

Anshika performed on songs like ‘Ludo,’ ‘Coca Cola,’ and ‘Yaar Naa Mile’ which left many impressed.