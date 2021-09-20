Ayushmann Khurrana shows fans his creative bent of mind: See post Zainab Nasir | September 20, 2021 Share

Ayushmann Khurrana shows fans his creative bent of mind: See post

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on what is going on in his creative mind as he shared a picture on social media.



In his recent post he disclosed the thoughts that circulate through his heart and mind.

Ayushmann took to IG and shared a series of pictures elaborating on his current state of mind and wrote, "What’s in my head? Only I can hear. Sometimes I give that expression which translates everything whatever is there in my head. Then I absurdly make an apologetic face to nullify that stark expression."

He further added, "So what’s in my head? Or on my face? Or in my heart? Nothing deep. Just peripheral. Creamy cake. Cheesy poems. Easy songs. Worldly wrongs."

Recently, the Badhai Ho actor celebrated his 37th birthday.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for 3 back to back releases such as Doctor G, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.







