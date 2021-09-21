Taapsee Pannu is 'too secure' to care about trolls calling her 'jobless' Web Desk | September 21, 2021 Share

Indian actor Taapsee Pannu says she does not pay heed to trolls on social media.

Speaking in a recent inteview with a leading Indian daily, Taapsee revealed that he schedule is jam-packed till 2023 and she wishes to take up no new films during the time.

“I ignore most trolls, because most are bots or unleashed in a coordinated campaign. They have nothing substantial to offer, and get triggered when you are successful. It gets amusing to watch," says Taapsee.

The actor continues, "They call me jobless, when I don’t have time to take up a film till 2023. But, I’m way too secure to react to that."

