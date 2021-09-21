Nia Sharma asked deeper questions after Sidharth Shukla's death, had existential crisis Web Desk | September 21, 2021 Share

Indian TV actor Nia Sharma is shedding light on her existential crisis after Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise.

Detailing the impact of Shukla's death, Nia touched on how she cried for 20 minutes and faced numerous questions around her existence.

“It hit me so hard. I was crying for good 20 minutes. I felt like the world had crashed. I didn’t know what all this was about? What are we running after? What does fame mean? My head was exploding with these questions. The surge of emotions was tough. It was not easy to accept.”



Speaking about the media gathered amid Shukla's last rites and celebrities trying to have spotlight , Nia expressed her disappointment.

“Let a death be a death. Let people close to that person mourn for their loss in private. Don’t hog or try to achieve two-seconds of fame from someone’s death. I am talking about how a death is covered in the media and what the family must have gone through. I wonder, if wasn’t a famous actor, would people care? Would they be talking about his death? Sadly, this is how the world, media and all of us function. Sidharth Shukla was a huge star who rose to heights of fame and touched millions of hearts all over. Everyone cried for him and everyone wanted to cover him, but things went too far and too many insensitive moments should have been avoided. We need to change ourselves and be better,” she hopes.

