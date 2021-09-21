Kangana Ranaut wishes 'most gorgeous' Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 41st birthday Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 21, 2021 Share

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday today (September 21) with her family on tropical island vacation. The Good Newwz actress has been receiving wishes and lovely messages on social media from her fans and best friends from entertainment industry.

While fans and friends have been wishing Bebo happy birthday, Bollywood controversy Queen Kangana Ranaut also wished Kareena a happy birthday, amid reports that she replaced Kareena to play Sita in an upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Manikarnika actress wrote alongside a collage of the Veere Di Wedding actress’ pictures, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.”

Kangana was recently reported to have signed on to play Sita in Sita: The Incarnation.

On the work front, Kareena has recently completed shoot for upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite actor Aamir Khan.