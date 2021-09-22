Kareena Kapoor promises to 'keep her fire alive' this birthday Web Desk | September 22, 2021 Share

Kareena Kapoor is keeping the fire alive this birthday.

The actor, who is celebrating her 41st birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur, Jeh in Maldives, turned to her Instagram and shared a silhouette from her celebrations.

"Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself," Kareena captioned alongside the post.



In the photo, the family-of-four was seen walking on the beaches of Maldives. Kareena held Jeh in her arms while Saif walked alongside Taimur.

The flaming words ‘happy birthday’ could also be seen in the background.



