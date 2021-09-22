Honsla Rakh producer is 'waiting' for Shehnaaz Gill to recover from 'grave loss' after Sidharth Shukla's death Web Desk | September 22, 2021 Share

Honsla Rakh producer is 'waiting' for Shehnaaz Gill to recover from 'grave loss' after Sidharth Shukla's death

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is still recovering from the inconsolable loss of rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.

Gill, who is working alongside Diljit Dosanjh for her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh isstill taking a break from shooting.

Producer Diljit Thind told a leading daily, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons."

He continued, "We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

