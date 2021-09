Deepika Padukone plays badminton with PV Sindhu in new photos Web Desk | September 22, 2021 Share

Deepika Padukone is posing with Olympian PV Sindhu in her latest social media update.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Deepika shared a series of pictures from her badminton session.

"Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with pvsindhu1 !" Deepika captioned alongside the post.



For the day, PV Sindhu wore a red tank top with dark pants while Deepika wore an all black gym wear.

Take a look: