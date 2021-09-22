Anushka Sharma lands in Mumbai after long vacay Zainab Nasir | September 22, 2021 Share





Anushka Sharma lands in Mumbai after long vacay









Actress Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai for the first time since June after spending 3 months in the UK as she shared photos on social media.

The actress took to IG to share a glimpse of the Arabian Sea and penned it with a simple caption, ‘Mumbai’ along with a bunch of heart emojis.

Anushka accompanied husband Virat Kohli to the UK 3 months ago for his cricket match where they also celebrated daughter Vamika’s birthday.

She treated her fans with several pictures from the UK.

Fans are excited to see Anushka return to Mumbai and to her normal life after months of vacationing.

The actress has been away from the big screen for 3 years now and has not announced any new projects yet.