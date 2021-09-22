Aditya Seal touches upon morale boost of Awards Zainab Nasir | September 22, 2021 Share

Actor Aditya Seal revealed how gaining the honour of awards and recognitions brings happiness and excitement manifold.

He said awards and success boost a person’s morale to a great extent.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya Seal said, “Being acknowledged and rewarded for one’s efforts adds to further accomplishments and contributions. When I was informed about winning The Most Promising actor award at the 6th edition of Dehradun International Film Festival, I was overwhelmed and thrilled at all the same time. As it was my first award the excitement was manifold.”

For those unversed, the actor received the honour from the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh.