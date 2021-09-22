Richa Chadha calls out restaurant staff for inappropriate behaviour with woman Zainab Nasir | September 22, 2021 Share

Richa Chadha lashed out at a restaurant for not granting women the permission to wear sarees as a video instantly went viral.



The Aquila restaurant in Delhi is under fire from social media after they refused a woman who wore a saree.

Richa took to Twitter to showcase her resentment, “This snobbery-denouncing our traditional clothes, looking down upon our own languages is the residue of post-colonisation trauma. It also creates a fertile breeding ground for fascism that exploits this very trauma. The sari is smart your policy is not.”









Other fans also showed displeasure at the restaurant’s policy.

One person wrote, “Denying entry because a patron is dressed in torn, shredded jeans or is wearing an inappropriate footwear is perfectly understandable, but refusing entry for being draped in a saree is absolute stupidity. The management of the restaurant-bar should be strictly penalised for this action.”