Rhea Chakraborty shares words of wisdom Zainab Nasir | September 22, 2021

Actress Rhea Chakraborty started her Wednesday on a positive note leaving fans in frenzy with her hopeful outlook on life.

In a latest boomerang video Rhea shared a golden quote which as always struck a cheerful chord with her fans.

She captioned it, “Smile for the universe and the universe will smile for you.”

On the work front, Rhea starred in the movie Chehre which was a mystery thriller.

Rhea is well-known for spreading awareness with her golden words on social media.