Bipasha Basu was stopped from sunbathing due to her 'dusky' skin color Web Desk | September 23, 2021 Share

Bipasha Basu was stopped from sunbathing due to her 'dusky' skin color

Indian actor Bipasha Basu is touching on disturbing instances she had to come across in the film industry.

The actor, which began her career in 2001 with Ajnabee, says that she was once asked not to sun bathe since she is already tan.

“I used to love sunbathing all the time, even though I’m dusky," Bipasha told an Indian media outlet.

"But I was told, ‘You’ve to walk with an umbrella all the time’. I understand now why umbrellas are required. Back then, in my me-time, I was told that you shouldn’t tan because you’re already dusky. But none of these things really stopped me,” she asserts, proudly stating, “These are some rules that I was told to follow right from my first film, which I never followed," revealed Bipasha.

