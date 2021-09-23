Arjun Kapoor wishes Kareena Kapoor birthday with rare photo of Taimur

Arjun Kapoor is showering love for Kareena Kapoor on her birthday.
The actor, who also worked alongside Kareena in Ki & Ka, turned to his Instagram on Thursday and shared a rare photo of Kareena's son Taimur from the sets of Bhoot Police.
"Happy belated birthday Bebo !!! I just wanted an excuse to post this image of Tim, Nawab Saab & Me but we all know even out of focus you shall always be the centre of attention in every frame..." he quipped alongside a photo of himself with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur with Kareena in the background.
Arjun continued, "Here’s to more good times on & off set especially when we make you also do the sequel to Bhoot Police !!!"
Responding to Arjun's post, Kareena wrote: "Oiiiii so true your caption is …always gonna steal the boys thunder…love you tons."