‘Heropanti 2’: Tara Sutaria posts glimpses amid shoot Zainab Nasir | September 23, 2021 Share





‘Heropanti 2’: Tara Sutaria posts glimpses amid shoot

Actress Tara Sutaria dropped glimpses from the UK scheduled shoot of the film Heropanti 2 as she rejoiced in the cold weather.



In latest photos Tara disclosed secrets of keeping herself warm and shielded.

Taking to Instagram, the Ek Villain Returns actress shared pictures hugging a team member amid shoot.

Her industry friends commented on the shoot, "How do you keep warm on Heropanti2’s freezing locations? Why, you cuddle an Isha, of course! ishagoraksha."

The shoot is currently in the works.